My Hero Academia Heroes Rising: a voice actor anticipates a series of references to the manga

As you well know, if you followed the entire promotional campaign of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the narrative of the film develops in a rather advanced point of the work, around volume 25 of the manga.

Therefore, it was foreseeable that Kohei Horikoshi and Studio Bones would enter of recognizable elements – a sort of easter egg – to contextualize the moment of the narration and wink at the most hardened readers of the comic, who punctually every week devote themselves to reading the chapter published on Shonen Jump.

The English voice of Izuku Midoriya, Justin Briner, confirmed the presence of these references to the paper work during an interview for Comicbook.com:

"I read the manga, so many of these characters are quite familiar to me. The audience was vocal and passionate about finally seeing them get what they owed.

I think it will be fantastic for people who have perhaps done a little more homework, you will be able to notice some fantastic cameos and further explore the characters you may already be aware of … I think it is really fantastic. It is a small tribute to the public who took their time to seriously invest in this story. "

Horikoshi has revealed the meaning of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and the series. Meanwhile, fans were thrilled with the film.