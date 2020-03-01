Entertainment

My Hero Academia Heroes Rising: a voice actor anticipates a series of references to the manga

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you well know, if you followed the entire promotional campaign of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the narrative of the film develops in a rather advanced point of the work, around volume 25 of the manga.

Therefore, it was foreseeable that Kohei Horikoshi and Studio Bones would enter of recognizable elements – a sort of easter egg – to contextualize the moment of the narration and wink at the most hardened readers of the comic, who punctually every week devote themselves to reading the chapter published on Shonen Jump.

The English voice of Izuku Midoriya, Justin Briner, confirmed the presence of these references to the paper work during an interview for Comicbook.com:

"I read the manga, so many of these characters are quite familiar to me. The audience was vocal and passionate about finally seeing them get what they owed.

I think it will be fantastic for people who have perhaps done a little more homework, you will be able to notice some fantastic cameos and further explore the characters you may already be aware of … I think it is really fantastic. It is a small tribute to the public who took their time to seriously invest in this story. "

Are you going to see the movie? Tell us below with a comment!

READ:  March 2020 Games With Gold Announced

Horikoshi has revealed the meaning of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and the series. Meanwhile, fans were thrilled with the film.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.