My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, a taste of the epic final battle in an unpublished clip

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising it is proving to be an incredible feature, not only because of the stellar collections, but above all for a visual rendering that has enthralled all the fans of the work in the Rising Sun. Waiting to be able to admire the film in our cinema, let's take a look at a little taste of the final showdown.

If you have already had the opportunity to taste some spoilers of the film, you will already be aware of the extraordinary implication regarding One For All. In particular, about the final fight that pushed our Deku beyond the limits, ready to use the dangerous 100% of his quirk.

The real surprise, however, lies in the choice of the anime and team Kohei Horikoshi to pass, even if only for a moment, the power of One for All also to Bakugo, with the aspiring Hero able to use the power of the Peace Symbol skills. Although it is not clear yet how Midoriya manages to control the 100% of the quirk without Eri's support, it is interesting to note that the film is opening a new window for the future of the franchise, with interesting possibilities ready to land in the paper counterpart of the manga.

In the clip in question, attached at the bottom of the news, it is possible to savor small moments of the fight that reveal twists and turns, to say the least breathtaking, a sign of the unquestionable effort of Studio Bones to make the best feature film of My Hero Academia until now.