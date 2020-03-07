Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, a fan creates a splendid illustration of the climax

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising it has been a huge success both in Japan and in the United States, and the euphoria of the fans is already translating into fan art featuring Deku and Bakugo, the two key characters of the latest Studio Bones feature film.

A reddit user enjoyed reimagining the film's final battle, during which the two heroes of the U.A. they decide to work together to defeat the film's mysterious antagonist, Nine. The illustration that you can see at the bottom of the article represents Deku and Bakugo on the verge of delivering the winning blow against the villain, and the detail that stands out most is certainly the control of One For All by Bakugo.

A plot twist perhaps inevitable to counter Nine's excessive power, who, thanks to his countless Quirks, had easily got rid of all the offensive attempts of his opponents. It will be interesting to understand if the conferral of the One For All to another individual besides Deku is a creative choice destined to end in the film, without becoming a concrete possibility also for the narrative development of the manga.

READ:  Tsunade comes to life in all its glory thanks to a Naruto-themed cosplay

Kohei Horikoshi's work is delving deeper into the secrets behind One For All, and the latest narrative arcs have contributed greatly to expanding its "mythology". We trust in the author's ability to maintain a certain balance in the management of powersi, so that we can also enhance the rest of the characters, whether they are heroes or antagonists.

What do you think of this twist? Tell us below.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has been certified "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The new Tokoyami techniques are also revealed within the feature.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.