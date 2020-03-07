My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, a fan creates a splendid illustration of the climax

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising it has been a huge success both in Japan and in the United States, and the euphoria of the fans is already translating into fan art featuring Deku and Bakugo, the two key characters of the latest Studio Bones feature film.

A reddit user enjoyed reimagining the film's final battle, during which the two heroes of the U.A. they decide to work together to defeat the film's mysterious antagonist, Nine. The illustration that you can see at the bottom of the article represents Deku and Bakugo on the verge of delivering the winning blow against the villain, and the detail that stands out most is certainly the control of One For All by Bakugo.

A plot twist perhaps inevitable to counter Nine's excessive power, who, thanks to his countless Quirks, had easily got rid of all the offensive attempts of his opponents. It will be interesting to understand if the conferral of the One For All to another individual besides Deku is a creative choice destined to end in the film, without becoming a concrete possibility also for the narrative development of the manga.

Kohei Horikoshi's work is delving deeper into the secrets behind One For All, and the latest narrative arcs have contributed greatly to expanding its "mythology". We trust in the author's ability to maintain a certain balance in the management of powersi, so that we can also enhance the rest of the characters, whether they are heroes or antagonists.

What do you think of this twist? Tell us below.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has been certified "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The new Tokoyami techniques are also revealed within the feature.