My Hero Academia: here’s how the fans reacted to the spoilers of chapter 283

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series of My Hero Academia is undoubtedly one of the best shonen of recent years, and is mainly due to the evolution that the main characters have had over the course of the chapters. The work written and drawn by Kohei Horikoshi has been able to conquer millions of readers, many of whom cannot stay away from spoilers.

After i terrible events of the last chapter, readers were shocked by the conditions of a very important character for Izuku Midoriya, and when, today, the tables of chapter 283 were leaked online, the community immediately shared “spoilers without context” on social networks.

The result was that hashtag MHA283 became trending on Twitter, within a few hours. As you can see in the posts at the bottom of the page, many have undertaken to make their message containing spoilers as cryptic as possible, inserting images of Godzilla and wolves, or using scenes and sequences of films and comics totally unrelated to the work of Horikoshi to describe their feelings after reading.

The words used reveal a profound concern for the future of some characters, like Aizawa and the former Pro Hero Gran Torino, seriously injured following the clash with Tomura Shigaraki. Recall that in chapter 282 Deku used a new special attack, and we leave you to our review of volume 24 of My Hero Academia.