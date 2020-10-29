My Hero Academia: Here’s how Iida became a great hero

As well as many of the young aspiring heroes of My Hero Academia who attend Yuuei Academy, the class leader of section 1-A also has his own idol. Who is the hero that Tenya Iida admires more than anyone else is certainly not a mystery as Tenya himself affirms it since his first appearance. Now let’s see where it comes from.

While the battle between heroes and villain rages in the pages of My Hero Academia, we have decided to take a small step back and deepen the bond between two brothers. Tenya and Tensei are very close and their relationship has been plagiarized over time thanks to the numerous teachings that the older brother has given to little Tenya.

The great moral strength and armor worn by the head of the hero section are born from the deep admiration Tenya feels for the first “Ingenium”. The similarity between the two quirks it also gave young Iida the chance to learn even more about her power by observing and following in her brother’s footsteps.

Iida’s efforts and sacrifices led him to master a new great power the “Recipro Brust” shown in chapter 203 of My Hero Academia, but despite this the distance that separates the two brothers has not yet been bridged and only time will tell us if the new “ingenium” will be able to reach and surpass its predecessor.