Entertainment

My Hero Academia: here is the reaction of the fans to the new identity of Dr. Ujiko

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Following the incredible fuss resulting from the real identity of Dr. Ujiko, the author of My Hero Academia – Kohei Horikoshi – and Shueisha have decided to placate the controversy through a broad message of apology and above all by replacing the offending terms.

The American publisher Viz Media has therefore updated the digital copy of chapter 259, in which, now, the new name of the evil doctor is that of Kyudai Garaki. The name was the subject of an explanation by the English translator of the manga, Caleb Cook, who gave the following interpretation:

"Kyudai (球 大) = ball + large (in the same spirit as" round + fat "). Garaki (殻 木) = peel + tree (end of the name Shigaraki, instead of the beginning. Furthermore, the element of" wood "is preserved through indirect reference to trees".

The choice therefore refers to the physical conformation of the doctorhowever, some fans have given it a different reading, linking the term Kyudai to the Kyushuu University, known for carrying out terrible experiments on American soldiers. The new name, at least for now, has not generated the scandal of the previous one, with several readers who supported the author's latest correction.

The last chapter of My Hero Academia showed a small Star Wars themed Easter egg. Will an epic confrontation occur in the next chapter of My Hero Academia?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.