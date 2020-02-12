My Hero Academia: here is the reaction of the fans to the new identity of Dr. Ujiko

Following the incredible fuss resulting from the real identity of Dr. Ujiko, the author of My Hero Academia – Kohei Horikoshi – and Shueisha have decided to placate the controversy through a broad message of apology and above all by replacing the offending terms.
The American publisher Viz Media has therefore updated the digital copy of chapter 259, in which, now, the new name of the evil doctor is that of Kyudai Garaki. The name was the subject of an explanation by the English translator of the manga, Caleb Cook, who gave the following interpretation:
"Kyudai (球 大) = ball + large (in the same spirit as" round + fat "). Garaki (殻 木) = peel + tree (end of the name Shigaraki, instead of the beginning. Furthermore, the element of" wood "is preserved through indirect reference to trees".
The choice therefore refers to the physical conformation of the doctorhowever, some fans have given it a different reading, linking the term Kyudai to the Kyushuu University, known for carrying out terrible experiments on American soldiers. The new name, at least for now, has not generated the scandal of the previous one, with several readers who supported the author's latest correction.
The last chapter of My Hero Academia showed a small Star Wars themed Easter egg. Will an epic confrontation occur in the next chapter of My Hero Academia?
Who else remembers when the MHA fan base was hella small and we were all just sticking together, that used to be super chill https://t.co/EioQc490T3
– ᶻᵉᵏᵉ (@avacaso) February 10, 2020
It's cool how Kohei Horikoshi can change the name without changing the intented meaning behind it.
– Touyue (@Tou_Yue) February 10, 2020
BNHA kids: Trying to cancel Horikoshi for the 1000th time over fake woke shit
Me on my way to buy the latest MHA volume: pic.twitter.com/pRbVDSPdgd
– Alan 🦁 (@RealisticSK) February 10, 2020
I promised you no one hates the mangaka of their favorite series more than "BNHA stans." You MF's are so GOT DAMN annoying. I usually ignore it cus it ain't that deep but every week y'all crying bout some shit that nobody give a fuck about. SHUT UP. DAMN. KEEP READING OR DON'T.
– 💮 ~ Lotus ~ 💮 (@LotusAsakura) February 10, 2020
If you are a My Hero Academia or BNHA fan and you #SupportHorikoshi please follow me and I will follow back.
The way that he is treated by his "fans" is sickening and it's gonna be my new agenda to support him and the hard work he does. pic.twitter.com/MankPrePrK
– 🔥 ❸ (@ GEAR4ZACHMAN) February 11, 2020
Horikoshi every month MHA goes through controversy: pic.twitter.com/U7oibuq6ek
– EAST 🕐 (@ sokyo97) February 11, 2020
That’s it, it’s official the My Hero Academia fan base is the worst fan base in the entire anime community. Yes I’m saying that and I’m a MHA fan!
Honestly I'm sick to death of these insecure, sensitive snowflakes does everything offend you in this show ?! pic.twitter.com/5PA7YbNmjl
– A-KiwiOtaku (@TheKiwiOtaku) February 11, 2020
mha fans looking for things to slander horikoshi for pic.twitter.com/iQVtR09SyR
– gray (@grayonthmoon) February 10, 2020
Add Comment