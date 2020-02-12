My Hero Academia: here is the reaction of the fans to the new identity of Dr. Ujiko

Share it:

Following the incredible fuss resulting from the real identity of Dr. Ujiko, the author of My Hero Academia – Kohei Horikoshi – and Shueisha have decided to placate the controversy through a broad message of apology and above all by replacing the offending terms.

The American publisher Viz Media has therefore updated the digital copy of chapter 259, in which, now, the new name of the evil doctor is that of Kyudai Garaki. The name was the subject of an explanation by the English translator of the manga, Caleb Cook, who gave the following interpretation:

"Kyudai (球 大) = ball + large (in the same spirit as" round + fat "). Garaki (殻 木) = peel + tree (end of the name Shigaraki, instead of the beginning. Furthermore, the element of" wood "is preserved through indirect reference to trees".

The choice therefore refers to the physical conformation of the doctorhowever, some fans have given it a different reading, linking the term Kyudai to the Kyushuu University, known for carrying out terrible experiments on American soldiers. The new name, at least for now, has not generated the scandal of the previous one, with several readers who supported the author's latest correction.

