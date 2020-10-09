My Hero Academia: here is the most awaited scene of the fifth season

My Hero Academia is working hard on the fifth season, and fans are ready for this new adventure. The highly anticipated series will return to our screens this spring, and will continue to tell the intense adventures of Class 1-A.

Obviously this means that Todoroki will return to the center of attention, and there’s one particular scene that fans can’t wait to see in the animated adaptation.

If you are even with the manga, you will know for sure what the scene in question is: Todoroki reacts to the sight of his father’s scar, in an absolutely non-empathic way. In the cartoon, Todoroki sees his father’s face for the first time since the High-End defeat. The boy eats his noodles and gives us a sternest look in history, icing on the cake: comments on the father’s scar with “That … is really a disgusting scar.” We leave, as always, the cartoon at the bottom of this news!

Endeavor is stunned but Todoroki doesn’t seem to be happy about it. After all, the boy felt on his skin what it means to have a scar, which was also caused by his father. It was Shoto’s mom who burned him, but she did it after Endeavor pushed her into a psychotic break. Now that Endeavor understands what it means to have a mark on your skin, fans are waiting to see how he will be punished. There will be no redemption for Endeavor without punishment. Shoto deserves to shine in this comic moment!

If you are curious about what is happening in the manga, we recommend that you read My Hero Academia chapter 287 a complete failure. We also advise you to recover the article where we talk about what is missing from the ending of My Hero Academia.