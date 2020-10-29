My Hero Academia: here are the ARTFXJ limited edition figures of Deku and Bakugo

If you still don’t know what to ask for in Santa’s letter, maybe this could be a solution! Japanese company Kotobukiya has released two new limited edition ARTFXJ figures depicting the two heroes of My Hero Academia: Midoriya Izuku e Katsuki Bakugo.

The famous company Kotobukiya, has always created high-end figurines of famous Japanese pop culture figures named “ARTFX J”. The Japanese company recently released its latest masterpiece: two figures who have as protagonists Blanket e Bakugo, limited edition, ready for battle.

The bright colors, the very high attention to detail, both heroes in their costumes, with the determined gaze of those who are determined to restore peace to the city. The two characters are leaning on a stone pedestal, and it looks like they are on the battlefield, ready to fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front! These two masterpieces can be yours for 115.90 euros each!

We have seen many extraordinary figures born from the hands of Kotobukiya, such as the figures of Levi and Mikasa Ackerman from The Attack of the Giants, or staying on the subject My Hero Academia the splendid figure of Himiko Toga. One thing is certain, for a Japanese animation enthusiast these figures are truly goodies to add to their collection!