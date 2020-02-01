My Hero Academia: here are Shigaraki's two crazy plans

Share it:

What the protagonists of My Hero Academia are about to face will be gargantuan. In the latest issues of the manga by Kohei Horikoshiindeed, the ambitions to which the number one of the antagonists, villain Tomura Shigaraki, has been revealed, which promises a quantity of mighty chaos.

The danger becomes more and more concrete in chapter 259, especially after the revelations reached the ears of Hawks. The Hero n ° 2, in fact, is still infiltrated among the ranks of the Paranormal Liberation Front in order to obtain as much information as possible to face their threat following the strengthening of Shigaraki's leadership.

In this regard, moreover, in the previous issue of My Hero Academia the villain's two crazy floors have been revealed which, if respected, will set the world on fire as we know it. In particular, the Front wants to bring society back to the dawn of the past, when the underworld and lawlessness controlled both cities and politicians, with criminals free to run around everywhere. But the most evil plan, however, is to release of All for One that if it hits, it would open one of the most important wars in the entire franchise.

And what are your expectations for the next My Hero Academia sagas? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal for opinion and theories on the subject.