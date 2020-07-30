My Hero Academia: here are 5 ideas for the prequel we need

Share it:

My Hero Academia is certainly one of the most successful series of recent years, and with the amount of characters, stories, and mysteries introduced in the almost 280 chapters by Kohei Horikoshi, it would be interesting to see a prequel series starting from these assumptions, therefore we offer you 5 intriguing ideas for this hypothetical project.

The first is, of course, the character of All Might. For some time, the community has been clamoring for an in-depth study worthy of this name to what was once the Pro Hero number 1, and a series could show us his first days at the academy, the initial difficulties, his inner torments and growth , or even how he actually obtained the Quirk One For All, in short, a sort of "Year Zero" or "Year One".

Let's move on to a more particular story, the one about origins of Quirk One For All and All For One, and above all the relationship between the main Villain of the series and his brother, creator, and first owner, of the incredible One For All power, now in the hands of the protagonist Izuku Midoriya.

The third option would be bring to light the past of many Pro Heroes who did not have the space they deserved in the regular series, such as Best Jeanist, the interesting and unusual ninja Shinya Kamihara, known as Edgeshot. A sort of anthology that contains short stories about each of them might also be interesting.

The fourth project is perhaps the least likely, to explore the story and life of the character of Dabi. The veil of mystery that covers this character could perhaps disappear with the conclusion of the saga of the Paranormal Liberation War, even if theories, more or less probable, concerning his true identity and his link with the Pro Hero Endeavor are already circulating .

The last idea is parallel to the first, in fact it might be interesting to see also the past of the most important members of the Villain Union, reveal their background, their tragedies, and the reasons behind the decision to take the path of evil.

The spoilers of chapter 279 of My Hero Academia have recently emerged, and pending the return of the anime we leave you to our review of the fourth season of My Hero Academia.