My Hero Academia: Hawks takes flight in Sanny cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are some characters who have yet to make an appearance in the anime My Hero Academia, and many of these will do it in season 5 which will probably arrive during 2021. Others have already been presented during the fourth season of the anime published between 2019 and 2020, and one of these is the winged hero Hawks.

Despite having made an appearance long ago during the season 4 of My Hero Academia, his role was particularly appreciated during the final stages of this series of episodes. In fact, the red-winged hero arrived with arrogance on the stage of the top 10 of Japanese heroes, climbing the rankings once again.

His character is still shrouded in mystery but he has made no secret of being an admirer of the new Endeavor peace symbol. During the latest crisis involving both heroes, Hawks clearly showed off by making clear the strengths and weaknesses of his quirk, which springs from the wings on his back.

The hero has now come to life thanks to the Sanny cosplay that you can see below. A Hawks with the classic tan suit and wide red wings that open behind him, you like this cosplay in the Hawks?