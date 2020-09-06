Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Hawks takes flight in Sanny cosplay

September 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are some characters who have yet to make an appearance in the anime My Hero Academia, and many of these will do it in season 5 which will probably arrive during 2021. Others have already been presented during the fourth season of the anime published between 2019 and 2020, and one of these is the winged hero Hawks.

Despite having made an appearance long ago during the season 4 of My Hero Academia, his role was particularly appreciated during the final stages of this series of episodes. In fact, the red-winged hero arrived with arrogance on the stage of the top 10 of Japanese heroes, climbing the rankings once again.

His character is still shrouded in mystery but he has made no secret of being an admirer of the new Endeavor peace symbol. During the latest crisis involving both heroes, Hawks clearly showed off by making clear the strengths and weaknesses of his quirk, which springs from the wings on his back.

READ:  Weathering With You: the manga will end in October with the release of Volume 3

The hero has now come to life thanks to the Sanny cosplay that you can see below. A Hawks with the classic tan suit and wide red wings that open behind him, you like this cosplay in the Hawks?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.