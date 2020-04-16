My Hero Academia: Hawks like you've never seen it in a female cosplay

Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia served as a springboard for a particular character. A character who from now on will appear more and more often and will play a central role for future events that, today, we are following with ardor and passion on the paper counterpart of the work created by Horikoshi.

If you haven't figured it out yet, we're talking about the winged hero Hawks. Current Pro Hero number two. A character that we have in the manga learned to love and appreciate over time. A character that is certainly particular and that initially will be difficult to frame, but with an appearance and uniqueness really flashy.

In the fourth season of My Hero Academia initially appears as an appearance in first episodes, but it is only at the end of the series, in the penultimate and last episode, that he makes his official debut, which is presented to us as a hero, we are shown the popularity it enjoys and also the skill he possesses.

If you've seen the animated series, then you know how we got the chance to give one first look, more or less thorough, at Pro Hero number two during the proclamation of the new list of heroes following the withdrawal of All Might and subsequently in the clash which, together with Endeavor, saw him involved against the Nomu High End, the strongest Artificial Man ever created by Bad guys league. In the fight he gives a strong hand to the hero of fire, and this has allowed us to take a first look at the skills that Hawks has.

Just in honor of the fourth season that finally introduced one of the characters more unique and loved than My Hero Academia, today we want to show you a completely new version of the current Pro Hero number two. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the cosplayer Instagram sparkle_stache gave birth to a masterful interpretation of Hawks, introducing us to the hero in one female version so beautiful as not to disfigure in comparison to the original one.

Not only are the wings made with one manic care, but it is the whole costume that strikes for the details, from the brown jacket to the yellow glasses.

What do you think of this cosplayer and the Hawks character in general? Let us know below in the comments.

