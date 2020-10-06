My Hero Academia has reached the climax, how much is missing at the end of the manga?

My Hero Academia’s latest story arc quickly became the most loved and discussed ever, and if you too are among the manga readers, then you will surely understand why so many fans are talking about early ending. But what is really missing from the end of the work? In reality, we might have an answer.

In 2016, author Kohei Horikoshi revealed that at that very moment he had told about 20% of the story. Considering that the serialization of My Hero Academia began in 2014, fans speculated a conclusion in 2024, that is, after ten years.

A short time later, Horikoshi again discussed the ending with Eiichiro Oda (author of ONE PIECE), stating that originally his idea was to conclude the story in a maximum of 30 volumes. During the same interview, the author stated the following: “Initially I had thought of 20 Volumes, then the publishers asked me to extend the story a little and I accepted, since I had understood by now that in less than 30 it would be impossible. The problem is that the story has grown far beyond my expectations, and at the moment we’re not even halfway through“The interview in question dates back to the summer of 2018, the period in which Volume 19 was published.

My Hero Academia will not end, therefore, before the publication of Volume 40. The author publishes on average 4 Volumes a year and, considering that the number 28 arrived on newsstands a month ago, it is to be excluded that the adventures of Midoriya and his companions end before 2023. Of course the story could even go on longer than expected, but in the course of the aforementioned interview Horikoshi stated that he did not intend to reach Volume 50.

With more than 100 chapters to separate us from the finale, it will be interesting to find out how Horikoshi will manage the gigantic climax of the last few months, considering that the last story arc has reached its peak and that the battle between Villain and Pro Heroes now seems close to receiving a decisive turning point. In all cases, the presence of a time-skip now seems certain, given that the author will hardly be able to describe the events of the second and third year in detail.

What do you think of it? How many chapters would it take to finish the story well? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!