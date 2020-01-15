My Hero Academia: has Deku really gotten stronger since the last fight?

Share it:

In the last episode of My Hero Academia The All Might protégé has given all his strength, using 100% One for All and getting rid of Overhaul with disarming ease. Having ascertained the enormous power achieved by Deku, it is inevitable to think about the future developments of the protagonist.

The artistic direction adopted by Studio Bones also highlighted the aesthetic change resulting from such a high control of Quirk, characterized by a series of electrical discharges that sparkle around Midoriya's body, a typical solution of the power-ups that distinguish most of the shonen protagonists.

However, Midoriya's extraordinary performance was caused almost entirely by the help of Eri, who thanks to her rewinding Quirk allowed him not to destroy himself physically, and therefore to support the maximum range of the One For All.

Therefore, Deku is unlikely to benefit from any actual improvement on the control of his Quirk, or at least this is what would make sense from a narrative point of view. The clash with Overhaul will certainly increase his wealth of experiences, given the caliber of the opponent faced, but to see a lasting power-up it will perhaps be necessary to wait for the next sagas of the anime.

At the moment, Deku has effective control of the One for All in Full Cowl version – corresponding to 8% of its potential – and in the most desperate circumstances it can even go up to 20% – only for a limited portion of time. He used this form in the final bars of the clash with Chisaki, after finding that fighting 8% he would never be able to scratch the enemy.

But what do you think, in the future which power-ups would you like to see for Deku?

