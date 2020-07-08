My Hero Academia: Hagakure's Funko Pop Custom drives fans crazy

Share it:

That of My Hero Academia is a franchise that over the past few years has managed to quickly conquer a vast audience made up of millions and millions of users who have remained entwined with a story full of charm flanked by charismatic characters who have emerged from chapter to chapter.

In addition to the animated series of My Hero Academia – which is currently awaiting news relating to the fifth season – and to the paper work that is continuing its run -, the brand has seen the arrival of various parallel productions, including video games, films and more again, without of course forgetting the countless gadgets designed to enthrall the most avid fans.

Among the many, the numerous themed Funko Pops that have invaded the market shine in particular, with all the most famous characters of the series that sooner or later have become nice puppets. Among the great absentees, however, certainly figure Toru Hagakure, a member of the 1-A class which because of its peculiar Quirk – which makes it completely invisible – has always been very difficult to reproduce in a version that was commercially appealing. However, the user vinyl.alchemist answered the call and, as can be seen in the tweet at the bottom of the news, he tried to recreate Hagakure taking into account his special ability. The result appears at least curious (in fact, only the student's school clothes are present), but this was still enough to drive the fans crazy, who have clamored for everything to become an official product, a possibility that in honor of the true we don't think so impossible.

