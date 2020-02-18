My Hero Academia goes on hiatus but the author anticipates a fantastic chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia he recently entered a new narrative arc that promises to free society from criminals who follow Tomura Shigaraki, or at least a part of them. With Endeavor in the forefront, Kohei Horikoshi is laying the groundwork for so much action. And chapter 261 of My Hero Academia has already made it clear what the direction of the arc will be.

Too bad though My Hero Academia will not be featured on Weekly Shonen Jump issue 13. Kohei Horikoshi's manga has announced that it will be paused for a week and will therefore return on the occasion of number 14, scheduled for Monday 2 March 2020. But the official account of the work has not failed to keep attention to the title high with a rather eloquent tweet.

My Hero Academia chapter 262 will be a fantastic chapterSo while Horikoshi will be on hiatus for research, fans will be able to start fantasizing about the contents of the next weekly adventure. Since not only Endeavor are at stake but others too high profile heroes like Mirko and Crust, in addition to several nomu High End, one can only estimate a truly exceptional battle like the one that was between Endeavor and the first High End of volume 21 of My Hero Academia.