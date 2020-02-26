Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Gentle's inevitable complex against Stain

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The would-be heroes of My Hero Academia preparations are being finalized for the staging of the Cultural Festival, a school event that will give students some breathing room after the last tragic events which unfortunately have seen some of them protagonists.

In parallel, a new pair of antagonists is moving to thwart the U.A's plans, Gentle and her little assistant La Brava. The criminal seems to have developed a sort of inferiority complex towards another villain who thanks to his actions has left an indelible mark on collective memory, Stain.

The two antagonists have distinctly different ideologies: Gentle's sorties affect only certain individuals whom he considers criminals, and his ultimate goal is to obtain the greatest number of positive feedback from the public; Stain, on the other hand, is much more radical, and turns his sights on heroes – seen by him as fakes – interested only in a personal response, except All Might, the hero number one.

Gentle is visibly annoyed that his videos – published continuously for about 6 years – have not even gained the visibility of the only one with Stain as its protagonist, a video published by an anonymous user who has deeply shaken public opinion, enticing several criminal groups to mobilize against the hero faction .

READ:  The Elder Scrolls 6 could already be in development

An example is certainly that of Spinner, who joined the League of Villain because he was convinced he had found a criminal gang with which to vent Stain's rhetoric. To try to get even a little closer to his media hype, Gentle's next blow will be aimed at the U.A., where it will hardly go unnoticed given the importance of the school structure.

In the next few episodes, therefore, the light-heartedness of the Festival will be troubled by a new threat; do you think there will be an immediate return to action for Midoriya? Tell us below in the comments.

Izuku's latest attack, shown in the last episode of My Hero Academia, how exactly does it work? 2020 will be a year full of new Funko Pop for My Hero Academia.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.