My Hero Academia: Gentle's inevitable complex against Stain

The would-be heroes of My Hero Academia preparations are being finalized for the staging of the Cultural Festival, a school event that will give students some breathing room after the last tragic events which unfortunately have seen some of them protagonists.

In parallel, a new pair of antagonists is moving to thwart the U.A's plans, Gentle and her little assistant La Brava. The criminal seems to have developed a sort of inferiority complex towards another villain who thanks to his actions has left an indelible mark on collective memory, Stain.

The two antagonists have distinctly different ideologies: Gentle's sorties affect only certain individuals whom he considers criminals, and his ultimate goal is to obtain the greatest number of positive feedback from the public; Stain, on the other hand, is much more radical, and turns his sights on heroes – seen by him as fakes – interested only in a personal response, except All Might, the hero number one.

Gentle is visibly annoyed that his videos – published continuously for about 6 years – have not even gained the visibility of the only one with Stain as its protagonist, a video published by an anonymous user who has deeply shaken public opinion, enticing several criminal groups to mobilize against the hero faction .

An example is certainly that of Spinner, who joined the League of Villain because he was convinced he had found a criminal gang with which to vent Stain's rhetoric. To try to get even a little closer to his media hype, Gentle's next blow will be aimed at the U.A., where it will hardly go unnoticed given the importance of the school structure.

In the next few episodes, therefore, the light-heartedness of the Festival will be troubled by a new threat; do you think there will be an immediate return to action for Midoriya? Tell us below in the comments.

