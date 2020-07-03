My Hero Academia: Funimation announces the sneakers of Deku and All Might

Share it:

Since the beginning of the manga by My Hero Academia – especially in promotional illustrations – the author Kohei Horikoshi made a certain aesthetic sense visible for the clothing of his characters.

During several interviews, the artist has declared to be a real fan of sneakers, a curiosity that explicitly emerges even from just reading the work. In this regard, in the last hours Funimation has announced a partnership with the K-Shoes shoe manufacturers.

The collaboration stems from the idea of ​​making a pair of sneakers modeled on the style of Deku and All Might, whose release date is scheduled for the month of December, as reported in the tweet at the bottom of the article.

An interesting idea that could be greatly appreciated by fans, given the many fan art and amateur sneakers productions customized in the style of the superhero manga. Unfortunately Funimation has shown only a generic silhouette, which it suggests the green color for the model dedicated to Midoriya and the blue color for that of All Might.

What do you think of this collaboration, could it prove to be a successful operation? Tell us yours below in the comments.

The Home Video edition of the fourth season of My Hero Academia will contain a special dedicated to Kaminari and Jiro. The Japanese voice actor of one of the most loved / hated characters of My Hero Academia, Bakugo, will undergo an intervention on the vocal cords.