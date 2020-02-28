Entertainment

My Hero Academia fans were bewitched by La Brava

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Sometimes it is very difficult for a character who is introduced to an ongoing story to catch the attention of fans, who generally reserve their love for historical characters. The character of The Brava of My Hero Academia instead, he managed to make himself immediately loved by everyone.

La Brava is the little assistant of the villain You Tuber called Gentle Criminal, your purpose in life is to become a famous thief admired by everyone. They are not completely negative or evil characters, on the contrary they seem to have a sort of very rigid moral code combined with slightly awkward attitudes that make them nice, as we have seen in the series. The fact remains that Gentle is planning to break into Yuei and thus ruin the Cultural festival that our heroes are preparing with great care and dedication, even creating a music band. The Brava, with its tender ways and its cute design, has already attracted the attention of the fans, as can be seen from the testimonials left on the social profiles that you find at the bottom of the news, which have been dedicated to numerous themed fan art. We will see how the story develops and what will happen to the two new villains.

Last episode also briefly introduced another character who will be decisive in My Hero Academia and who will find space in the coming seasons.

