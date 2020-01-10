My Hero Academia fans invent them all: the Chained Bakugo cosplay arrives

Share it:

Katsuki Bakugo's character has always been true to his quirk. Roaring and explosive, the boy hardly agrees to be put in chains, whether by companions or by opponents. Throughout the history of My Hero Academia, Bakugo has been chained twice: one during the Sports Festival and the other when captured by the villains.

A fan of My Hero Academia has decided to rely, for a rather particular cosplay, on one of these two times, playing the role of Katsuki Bakugo when he won the Yuei Sports Festival. Angry at having won against Todoroki without the latter using all his power, he was forced to sleep by the Midnight quirk. Upon awakening he found himself imprisoned with limiters and a mask that prevented him from screaming.

Nevircosplay staged this moment in the cosplay that you can see below, with Bakugo in the Yuei suit, the gigantic cuffs on the wrists, the mask hanging from the neck near the medal of first place. The two photos that the cosplayer has posted on Instagram have collected many fans of My Hero Academia, becoming viral in no time.

Kirishima also received a cosplay, however in a genderbent version, while always a female version of Bakugo was decorated for the holidays.