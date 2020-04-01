Entertainment

My Hero Academia: fans delirious for Dabi in the last chapter

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The last chapters of My Hero Academia they're literally getting fans excited for the constant twists and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. One of the most loved villains, Dabi, shows off in chapter 266.

The enigmatic character has been tickling fans' fantasies for a long time. Some theories would like the character of Dabi connected to Endeavor, and be brother of Shoto Todoroki. The age could coincide, as well as the particular Quirk power of the character, which emits precisely blue flames from his body. As if that wasn't enough, while the clash with Hawk is raging, Dabi informs him that he knows his name, that is Takami Keigo. The winged hero is clearly thrilled by this revelation and wonders who the opponent may actually be. The socntro, moreover, is thrilling the fans who immediately showed their appreciation with reaction on social profiles.

It therefore appears very clear that Dani has a lot yet to reveal. We hope that in the next chapters there will be a clarifying flashback (it will be very likely to happen already in chapter 267). In the meantime, Twice loses his life because of his ex-friend Hawk. The villain finds a very touching death in the arms of his friend Toga. What do you think of Dabi's past? Have you made any theories about it? Let us know in the comments.

READ:  Lori Loughlin Smirk At Country Club Between College Admissions Scandal

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.