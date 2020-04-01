My Hero Academia: fans delirious for Dabi in the last chapter

Share it:

The last chapters of My Hero Academia they're literally getting fans excited for the constant twists and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. One of the most loved villains, Dabi, shows off in chapter 266.

The enigmatic character has been tickling fans' fantasies for a long time. Some theories would like the character of Dabi connected to Endeavor, and be brother of Shoto Todoroki. The age could coincide, as well as the particular Quirk power of the character, which emits precisely blue flames from his body. As if that wasn't enough, while the clash with Hawk is raging, Dabi informs him that he knows his name, that is Takami Keigo. The winged hero is clearly thrilled by this revelation and wonders who the opponent may actually be. The socntro, moreover, is thrilling the fans who immediately showed their appreciation with reaction on social profiles.

It therefore appears very clear that Dani has a lot yet to reveal. We hope that in the next chapters there will be a clarifying flashback (it will be very likely to happen already in chapter 267). In the meantime, Twice loses his life because of his ex-friend Hawk. The villain finds a very touching death in the arms of his friend Toga. What do you think of Dabi's past? Have you made any theories about it? Let us know in the comments.