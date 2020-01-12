Entertainment

My Hero Academia: fans compare Deku to a Super Saiyan!

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the recent episode of My Hero Academia aired, Deku manages to show off 100% of its "One for all" power. Fans compared the character's appearance to that of a Super Saiyan that we see in Dragon Ball Z.

Super Saiyan state is one of the most iconic transformations in the world of Japanese animation and manga. Easily recognizable because of the color of the hair (blond or, recently, blue) over the years there have been many manga and video games that have paid homage to this particular transformation (think of the Super Sonic that we see in the video games of the series Sonic The Hedgehog). Fans of My Hero Academia, after watching the last episode aired, poured onto the web and flooded the various social networks of comparisons between Deku who exploits 100% of his enormous power and a Blue Super Sayan on the way. the shape of the hair of our hero protagonist in that particular state, due to the influence of the powers of little Eri. But the battle between ours and the Yakuza headed by will really be over Overhaul? We will know in the next episode.

In the meantime, sensei Horikoshi pays homage to the episode with a truly splendid artwork that he gives to his fans. On the manga front, however, things are starting to get thorny for our heroes, as we can see in chapter 256 of My Hero Academia released recently.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

