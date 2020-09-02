Entertainment

My Hero Academia, fans are worried: according to a theory, Izuku's mom will die

September 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
This story arc of My Hero Academia it is also making room for some rather important deaths. Shigaraki recently made his first victim while a few chapters before we had to witness another defection this time on the criminal side. But with the situation in the making everything could change.

As we saw in My Hero Academia 282, released Sunday on MangaPlus in English and Spanish, the fight with Shigaraki continues as the guys who were supposed to put Gigantomachia to sleep have failed. The monster is continuing its run and is heading towards Jaku at insane speed, destroying everything in its path.

Obviously there are many civilian casualties that cannot be avoided, and according to a theory of My Hero Academia fans, among these innocents involved in the criminal rampage there will also be Deku’s mother. But why was this hypothesis produced? Inko Midoriya has been shown several times with her bike and, in the last scene, one is seen identical bicycle outside a shop in Gigantomachy trajectory.

This made fans worry because it is a small but significant detail, considering that the woman was the only one to be seen with the bike. It should also be noted that, in Japan, this kind of bike is very popular and used in particular by mothers. So it might just be a coincidence, but this theory quickly went viral. What do you expect in the next chapter of My Hero Academia?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

