My Hero Academia: Eraserhead is the provocative protagonist of a female cosplay

I protagonists of My Hero Academia they literally made fans fall in love. It is not surprising, therefore, the high number of cosplay dedicated to the work of Kohei Horikoshi. But this reinterpretation of Shota Aizawa stands out from the others in a simply crazy way.

Shota Aizawa, also known by his hero name Eraserhead, stands out and contrasts with his peers for its atypical nature. Compared to the colorful and always smiling All Might, for example, Aizawa is a dark and almost shady hero.

Despite his introverted nature, Eraserhead still won the hearts of fans, captured by his stealth and shrewdness. Aizawa also is a fundamental figure for the growth of the boys of Class 1-A of the UA Academy, as well as decisive for several important missions thanks to his Quirk able to cancel the abilities of others.

Cosplayer @ akemi101xoxo has reinterpreted the character in a rather particular way. The female version of Eraserhead it is provocative and explosive, given the rather tight costume. With this look, Eraserhead would definitely jump to the top of the Top 10 Pro Heroes list.