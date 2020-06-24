My Hero Academia: Eraserhead goes hot in Mokie's genderbender cosplay

Share it:

My Hero Academia is focusing on a saga in the manga that could change the fate of Izuku Midoriya and all the other heroes as we have known them so far. Among those present in this arc is Eraserhead, a professional who is also a teacher at Yuei and whose name is Shota Aizawa. According to fans, Eraserhead will leave us shortly.

But putting aside this still unfounded theory, there are also fans who focus on paying homage to the protagonists of My Hero Academia and someone specifically it is dedicated to Shota Aizawa, or Eraserhead. We refer to Mokie, cosplayer who in recent days has uploaded his own photo with a genderbender disguise.

Obviously the cosplay is dedicated to Eraserhead which is then declined to the female. The Yuei professor highlights his red eyes under a tuft of black hair, while around he has the usual elastic bandages that he often uses for fighting and tying the criminals he meets. Mokie adds a very sensual touch to the Aizawa cosplay from My Hero Academia and, despite not having presented all the typical details of the hero, it is certainly similar.

