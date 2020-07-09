My Hero Academia: Eraserhead between past and present, his eyes stare at the students

Share it:

Shota Aizawa he was certainly not the most extroverted teacher, unlike his great friend Present Mic. However, he has repeatedly proved himself to be a capable professor who keeps his students in various My Hero Academia sagas. The last chapters, however, are emphasizing even more this aspect of the character.

Eraserhead he was once again involved in a war against the villains and once again his quirk is key to keeping enemies at bay. This is why he was forced to put himself on the front lines to fight Shigaraki and his All for One before his new quirks can create disastrous results for the protagonists of My Hero Academia.

In chapter 276 of My Hero Academia, just before the arrival of Deku and Bakugo, the professor thinks about his life and his two students, making it clear that he doesn't want to die and that he still has much to teach them. On the next page he then comes to review the faces of the whole class while still keeping his power active.

Despite the risk he is taking, he therefore remains at stake to guarantee a future for his children until the young duo arrives by stopping Shigaraki's attack on Eraserhead. Aizawa will therefore have to thank but also scold the boys for their choices, hoping not to have to hold the corpse of one of them in his arms. Meanwhile My Hero Academia will be on hiatus this week due to an unexpected Horikoshi problem.