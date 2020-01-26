My Hero Academia episode 15: the indispensable proposal of Deku

Share it:

During the just finished narrative arc of My Hero Academia, Deku became the absolute protagonist managing to overwhelm the deputy head of the Eight Precepts and finally save the little Eri. But inevitably, the young hero suffered the blow after learning the fate of Nighteye and Mirio.

The first one, to defend his students, threw himself headlong against Overhaul, ending up being pierced with a fatal blow. As for Mirio, the reckless hero was the first to find Eri and engage in a clash against the enemy, but unfortunately he was hit by one of the little girl's Quirk soaked bullets, losing – at least for now – his Uniqueness.

Shaken by these dramatic developments and tormented by the thought of not having done enough, Midoriya offers Mirio an indispensable offer, the bestowal of the One For All. As we know, Mirio was the designated successor of the Quirk of All Might, but after the latter came across the young Midoriya he was totally struck by his heroic nature, therefore deciding to give him his power.

Especially since he got to know Mirio, Midoriya has developed a sort of inferiority complex towards him, believing he is not worthy to inherit the power of the Symbol of Peace. However, Mirio instantly declines his offer.

In fact, if he were to receive his Quirk, Midoriya would also be left without it at that point. Speaking with Professor Aizawa, Mirio identified his hope in Eri's Quirk, which once healed could return her body to the state prior to the loss of her power.

Despite the adverse fate, Mirio continues to smile keeping faith with his dying master's desire, proving once again to be a true hero.

In the preview of episode 16, Bakugo and Todoroki return to the protagonists.