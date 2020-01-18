Entertainment

My Hero Academia episode 14 moves the fans, here are the reactions on Twitter

January 18, 2020
The latest episodes of My Hero Academia have been very excited. After a slow but growing crescendo of the saga, the anime of Studio Bones struck a string of fights, culminating in the one with Kai Chisaki faced first by Mirio Togata, then by Sir Nighteye and finally by Izuku Midoriya, helped by the young Eri.

But this fight was not without wounded. Mirio Togata has lost his quirk, while Sir Nighteye is the one who has suffered the most serious damage. After the fight is over, Deku is taken to hospital in episode 14 of My Hero Academia, available from tonight on VVVVid, and there helplessly he must witness the death of the professional hero who has kept him under his wing in recent days.

Sir Nighteye is on his deathbed with injuries too serious to recover, but before dying he manages to entrust the last words to Mirio, whose future he sees. For him he sees a bright future as a hero and asks him to continue smiling, then letting go.

Fans were heartbroken by this loss, launching themselves on Twitter and the various social networks to make known the moods. many mourn Sir Nighteye, with someone even doing a comparison with the legend Gol D. Roger of ONE PIECE about laughter. At the bottom you can see some of these reactions, what was yours following this episode of My Hero Academia?

