My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball and Naruto sneakers are now available for less than € 50

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In case you want to renew your wardrobe with some anime themed products, we advise you to take a look at the new offer of Hot Topic, the famous American retailer. In fact, the official website has just put up for sale at a bargain price two new articles inspired by the worlds of My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball and Naruto.

At the bottom you can take a look at all the new products. Boku no Hero sneakers they are inspired by the colors of the Midoriya costume, and have the word "Deku" and the logo of the anime on the back. You can buy them for around $ 45. All My Hero Academia themed items are 2×1 in promotion.

In addition to the merchandising dedicated to the Kohei Horikoshi series, Hot Topic has dusted off the great classics. Naruto and Dragon Ball sneakers, whose colors recall the clothing of each of the two heroes, are available for 32 and 25 dollars respectively. All three flip flops models are available for purchase at around $ 25 each.

Hot Topic also distributes in Italy, after paying the shipping fees. You can click on the link available at the bottom to take a look at the sneakers and find out about the costs for international shipping, or wait, as always, for the product to be distributed by some Italian company.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know with a comment! To stay on topic then, we recommend that you take a look at our in-depth analysis of the latest episode of My Hero Academia and the recent debate starring Izuku Midoriya.