My Hero Academia: Deku was lucky not to have a quirk

Quirks are increasingly rare in society, but they exist. Izuku Midoriya is, or rather was, one of those. The diagnosis of the lack of powers came already in the first pages of My Hero Academia, when a doctor told the boy that there was no hope. Years later, with the latest events, everything takes on a new meaning.

The chapter 259 of My Hero Academia aroused controversy but also deepened the figure of the mysterious Dr. Ujiko. His real name is Shiga Maruta, a doctor without quirk but capable of creating different experimental processes based on the powers that proliferate in society. One of the recurring theories of My Hero Academia is that it is he was the one who diagnosed the absence of quirks in Deku but also that, thanks to his work as a philanthropist and his continuous contact with children, he exploited them to create the nomu.

This would mean that Midoriya was fortunate in not having a quirk. Not only because he probably wouldn't have developed his character the same way and because it would have diminished his chances of receiving the quirk from All Might, but also because of a possible kidnapping at a young age by Dr. Ujiko. If the protagonist of My Hero Academia had had a powerful quirk he would indeed have attracted the attention of All for One, ally of the doctor, and it would have been quite easy to kidnap him to experiment on him.

Midoriya in any case, he will continue to play the role of hero thanks to the One for All, a quirk that will develop even more in the future.