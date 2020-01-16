'My Hero Academia: Deku reaches 100% of its power One For All

Share it:

'My Hero Academia' has made 2019 its decisive year. He not only premiered his fourth season in October 2019, but also continued to take new volumes from the manga … and at the end of 2019 he released a new film, 'My Hero Academia Heroes: Rising', which will follow the success harvested by 'My Hero Academia: Two Heroes', the first film in the saga. In fact, it already has 12 million dollars raised in the absence of its international premiere (the previous film managed to amass 21 million).

But there is still more, since a new spin-off is being prepared, 'My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions'and continue another spin-off,' My Hero Academia: Vigilantes'. Come on, we have 'My Hero Academia' for a while this 2020. And, while we wait for the new chapters of the second half of the season, the mid-season finale left us all hallucinated with the battle between Overhaul and Deku. Why? Because finally, Izuku Midoriya stopped restraining himself and managed to use 100% of his One For All power … and the result was tremendous.

In trying to save Eri from the clutches of Overhaul, we discover that Eri is able to rewind the state of a human being (even until it disappears). As soon as he touches her, Deku can release all his power since his limbs are not broken by the energy used, thanks to Eri's power, which rewinds his body so that it is in perfect condition.

Thus, Deku uses his potential and defeats Overhaul overwhelmingly. Midoriya's look, with a blue aura surrounding it, reminds the Super Saiyan in 'Dragon Ball'. Will we see more evolution of its power in this second half of the season?