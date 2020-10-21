My Hero Academia: Deku is the protagonist of a hilarious post that went viral

With the latest events in the manga of My Hero Academia, especially the announcement of the return of the anime with the fifth season, the popularity of Deku and companions is continuing to grow, and the young Hero protagonist also made an appearance in a post published by the US broadcaster ESPN, to comment on the collapse of a team.

Many of you will surely remember the expressions Izuku Midoriya had in the first pages of the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi, especially when he discovered that he does not have a Quirk, and therefore has no chance of becoming a Hero, and thus fulfill his dream. As much as this grim background morphed into the epic story that’s currently underway, the disappointment and sadness had deeply marked the protagonist, saved only by his will and the One For All inherited from All Might.

For some years the baseball team Atlanta Braves has not been able to move up in the standings, collecting one defeat after another, and to comment on this situation, and stay close to the fans, the ESPN broadcaster has shared on Twitter the nice post that you can find at the bottom of the news, where Deku appears with a hat from the team in question, in front of a TV, and in tears for yet another lost game.

What do you think of this meme? You would have preferred to see the image of some sports based anime like Haikyuu! or Slam Dunk instead of Deku? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that Ochako came to life in a faithful cosplay, and we let you find out if Yayorozu’s Quirk is really suitable for a Hero.