My Hero Academia: Deku fury in chapter 282, the hero uses a new special attack!

Chapter 282 of My Hero Academia has finally shown all the anger of Deku, who in a situation of extreme need unlocked an amazing new attack. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the special technique, portrayed in color for the occasion thanks to the superb work of Hexamendle.

The new move is called Wyoming Smash, and for the first time sees the use of two powers at the same time. After the death of an important character in the last chapter, Deku has in fact managed to use the One for All at 100%, launching a deadly attack on the face of Shigaraki.

To use the Wyoming Smash, Deku converges the energy of the One for All in both arms, throwing himself from top to bottom and aiming at the opponent’s head, which at the same time he is immobilized with Black Whip. In chapter 282 the technique produces a gigantic shock wave but Shigaraki, now unstoppable, manages to block the blow using his jaw and continues to keep Eraserhead under control.

We’ve been talking about Izuku Midoriya’s new powers for weeks, and it finally seems that the aspiring hero is starting to unlock the latent potential of One for All. The Quirk still hides six powers, so it’s hard to think that the protagonist can defeat Shigaraki in time short.