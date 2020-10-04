My Hero Academia: Deku becomes real thanks to a magnificent 1: 1 scale bust

The series of My Hero Academia , created by Kohei Horikoshi, was immediately an editorial success, conquering millions of readers all over the world, and managing to make them passionate about the adventures of Deku and his companions, in the difficult world that constantly sees Hero and Villain opposed.

Starting from a somewhat linear plot, we get to know Izuku Midoriya, shy and awkward boy, lacking any special skills, but always guided by an underlying goodness, and willing to use the latter to help others. The major twist in the initial part is the meeting with All Might, Pro Hero Number 1, who designates Deku as the heir of the Quirk One For All.

Now My Hero Academia is in chapter 286, and in these 6 years of publication in the famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine we have witnessed theimpressive growth of Deku, which led him to be a true Hero, ready to sacrifice himself for the good of others, and to pay homage to such a character, the manufacturer Takara Tomy has decided to create, upon request, some 1: 1 scale collectible busts.

In the post reported at the bottom you will find images of the statue in question, perfectly detailed and with a splendid base with the name of the character and the initials UA to indicate the academy. It is about a precious collector’s item, about 1 meter high, and which will be available starting from March 2021 for a price of around 2780 euros.

