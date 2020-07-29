My Hero Academia: Deku and Uraraka are guests of the Leaf Village in an epic fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia it is one of the most famous series in the world, as well as the most loved by the American public according to a recent ranking compiled by Observer. The popularity of the anime has led thousands of fans to work on giveaways of various kinds, including what we decided to show you today.

As you can see at the bottom, the young Italian artist Mario Balzano, known on Instagram as mario_digital_art, recently filled up on Reddit thanks to a wonderful illustration portraying Izuku Midoriya and Ochako Uraraka as two Konoha ninjas. You can take a look at other drawings by the author by clicking on the link found at the bottom.

Of course, this is not the first crossover starring the young Deku, who for several years has been considered the only true successor of the great heroes of the shonen, including Goku, Luffy, Ichigo or Naruto himself. Another interesting illustration that underlines the importance and love that fans feel towards these characters, waiting to see them again on the small screen in My Hero Academia 5.

And what do you think of it? Do you like drawing? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you too are waiting for the new episodes of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest updates on the production of My Hero Academia 5.