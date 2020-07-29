Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Deku and Uraraka are guests of the Leaf Village in an epic fan art

July 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia it is one of the most famous series in the world, as well as the most loved by the American public according to a recent ranking compiled by Observer. The popularity of the anime has led thousands of fans to work on giveaways of various kinds, including what we decided to show you today.

As you can see at the bottom, the young Italian artist Mario Balzano, known on Instagram as mario_digital_art, recently filled up on Reddit thanks to a wonderful illustration portraying Izuku Midoriya and Ochako Uraraka as two Konoha ninjas. You can take a look at other drawings by the author by clicking on the link found at the bottom.

Of course, this is not the first crossover starring the young Deku, who for several years has been considered the only true successor of the great heroes of the shonen, including Goku, Luffy, Ichigo or Naruto himself. Another interesting illustration that underlines the importance and love that fans feel towards these characters, waiting to see them again on the small screen in My Hero Academia 5.

READ:  New Mutants, Maisie Williams: "The story between Rahne and Danielle is the heart of the film"

And what do you think of it? Do you like drawing? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you too are waiting for the new episodes of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest updates on the production of My Hero Academia 5.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.