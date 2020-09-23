My Hero Academia: Deku and companions become pirates in an epic crossover with ONE PIECE

My Hero Academia is certainly one of the best modern shonen, and pending the arrival of the fifth season of the anime, fans are really inventing them all to keep busy. Speaking of which, a Reddit user recently went viral by making an epic portraying fan art Deku and his companions as the protagonists of ONE PIECE.

Below you can take a look at the fantastic illustration, already shared by several western anime-themed news sites. As you can see, Deku assumed the guise of Luffy, while the rest of the crew wore the clothes of the various components of the party. The portrait earned the author more than 8,000 upvotes in the official subreddit dedicated to the work of Kohei Horikoshi.

My Hero Academia is considered by many to be “the successor of ONE PIECE and Dragon Ball”, and considering that at the moment the protagonist is still in the first school year (with almost 300 chapters published) it is possible that the work can reach the two giants, at least in terms of the longevity of history. Even on the qualitative front My Hero Academia has nothing to blame at the moment, but keeping the bar high for so many years will certainly be complex.

What do you think of it? Do you like fan art? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that the next chapter of the manga of My Hero Academia, number 285, will debut next Sunday at 18:00 on MangaPlus.