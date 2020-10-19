My Hero Academia: Dabi’s plan to put Endeavor out of the game

Looking forward to the fifth season of the animated My Hero Academia, the manga by Kohei Horikoshi is giving life to one of the most spectacular narrative arcs of the entire work. The society of heroes is in grave danger and Endeavor and Hawks could be the first victims of a cunning plan concocted by Dabi.

In chapter 287 of My Hero Academia, observing satisfied the clash between Shigaraki and Endeavor, Dabi urges his companions to overthrow the society of heroes. But what does the Villain really intend to do? According to some theories devised by fans, Dabi is about to make some important revelations about the darker part of the world of Pro Heroes.

For fans, Dabi would be ready to publicly accuse Endeavor to be a rapist, revealing to citizens all the abuses he committed. Despite trying to make amends about his past, no one has forgotten the horrors wrought by the new number one hero. Endeavor psychologically abused his wife, causing her to have a piscotic crisis, and upset his son Todoroki’s childhood.

For the audience, Dabi would have some material evidence on the Endeavor’s disgusting past. To overturn the society of heroes it is not necessary to resort to violence, it is enough to reveal all the darkness that lies behind this world.

Another theory, on the other hand, suggests that Dabi may tarnish Hawks’ reputation. During his undercover mission, Hawks has committed several crimes and Dabi may have some records of his misdeeds. Dabi could therefore frame Hawks, who would find himself in the media pillory. Dabi’s plan could take shape in My Hero Academia 289, coming in November.