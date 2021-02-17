My Hero Academia: Dabi’s greatest wish broke the hearts of readers

The manga of My Hero Academia is leading its readers to experience the drama of the Todoroki family, shocked by a revelation made by Dabi during the battle between Pro Heroes and the Supernatural Liberation Front. But the villain’s greatest wish is dramatic.

Through a flashback, chapter 301 of Kohei Horikoshi’s work narrates the painful past of the Todoroki family. Since birth, Toya, the eldest son of Rei and Enji, had been indoctrinated to pursue the path of the hero. However, the true nature of his Quirk prohibited him from achieving the dream his father had entrusted to him.

The boy, in fact, having inherited his mother’s glacial genes, got burned every time he tried to use its flames. This trait led Endeavor to prevent his son from follow in his footsteps, thus shattering his dreams.

Toya’s greatest wish was to overcome All Might, so da get noticed by his father, his only idol. However, the cruelty of life prevented him from achieving his goals, leading him to transform into the villain known by the name of Dabi. In chapter 301 of My Hero Academia, some background on the marriage between Rei and Endeavor have also been revealed.