My Hero Academia: Dabi’s despicable consideration for his mother

The last chapters of My Hero Academia are perhaps among the most tragic ever written by Kohei Horikoshi. Leaving the violent battlefield of the “War Arc”, the focus has turned to the Todoroki family and their tragic past.

During the clash between Pro Heroes and the Supernatural Liberation Front, Dabi revealed that he is actually the long-lost son of Endeavor and that he became a criminal precisely because of his past. This sensational twist brought Number One Heroes and his family at the center of a media flurry.

Since childhood, Endeavor had raised his son with the belief to make him become the next Symbol of Peace, the hero able to overcome All Might. However, once he realized that Toya’s body was unsuitable for the role, he forbade him forever from using his Quirk.

This triggered the boy’s frustration, who with his now broken dreams began to hate his father, guilty of having abandoned him. But apparently Enji is not the only target of Dabi. As is now known, the villain is particularly jealous of his brother Shoto, the new protégé of the family.

In a flashback of chapter 302 of My Hero Academia, however, we discover that Toya he also hates his mother Rei. Taken with anger and frustration, little Toya claims that due to the poverty of her grandparents, Rei was sold to the Todoroki family as Enji’s betrothed with the aim of creating a lineage of future heroes who could combine the element of ice to that of fire. Let’s find out what is the secret behind the realism of My Hero Academia.