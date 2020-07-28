My Hero Academia: Dabi is shown in a brilliant and particular cosplay

Share it:

My Hero Academia it is now in the midst of a spectacular saga, full of twists and overturning from one side to the other. Kohei Horikoshi, in fact, managed to masterfully weave the strings of an extraordinary narrative arc in which the villains also made their move.

Each chapter of the manga is potentially complicating life for heroes, with numerous Heroes jeopardizing their lives for the sake of the mission. A crucial goal for peace, as well as one of the most fearsome events since the advent of All for One. Anyway, among the ranks of an increasingly powerful Villain Front stands out one of the most enigmatic characters of the franchise, Dabi.

The latter, in fact, has already shown that he has a strong link with Endeavor and several theories have credited him as the lost son of Hero No. 1. However, his sudden appearances and his power have allowed him to become a character much appreciated by the community, reflecting the numerous manifestations of creativity that fans dedicate to him occasionally. One of them is curated by the talent of Sugizaki Ryuuha which combined the art of cosplay with that of illustrations. Through the photobashing technique, the cosplayer has combined the phenomenon of photography with editing, obtaining an extremely fascinating result, poised between the real and a fan-art.

And you, however, what do you think of this creation, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.