My Hero Academia: Could Deku have found his future coach?

Izuku Midoriya has always been a fan of All Might and ever since he got One for All in the first chapters of My Hero Academia he has tried to emulate it, using the same strategies and same punch attacks. As he progressed and trained under the guidance of other heroes, Deku began to evolve his style.

After discovering that you can't overload your arms too much, Midoriya got busy and created the Shoot Style, based on the legs. But, unlike the previous shots, for these he doesn't have a clear reference on which to base himself as he was for the punches. Although he received several tips from Iida and continued to practice, the protagonist of My Hero Academia he still has a long way to go to master these attacks.

In the last chapters of My Hero Academia, however, the ability of Mirko, the rabbit heroine, to use powerful attacks with the legs has been shown. By making wise use of her own quirk that boosts her lower limbs, the heroine has a move set based only on kicks. Not surprisingly, Mirko's enhanced shoes and soles are similar to those worn by Deku right now Mirko could be for the boy for an improvement of the Shoot Style. But first, the professional heroes and those not involved in the battle must be able to return home alive.