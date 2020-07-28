My Hero Academia conquers the USA: it is one of the most loved series ever

Share it:

Needless to go around so much, that of My Hero Academia is a franchise that over the past few years has managed to win the attention of a very large audience, first thanks to a paper production and then through an animated adaptation that is about to reach its fifth season.

Apparently, however, it would seem that in the last few months the creature of Kohei Horikoshi has managed to make a particular hold on the American public, as revealed by Observer. The company has indeed analyzed and documented the results obtained by the ten most viewed entertainment programs over the past two months.

The data, coming from Parrot Analytics, have been traced taking into account also the online activity of which the various franchises have been able to boast, a study that has allowed us to denote the series of My Hero Academia managed to climb the rankings to second place, placing a step under SpongeBob SquarePants but managing to surpass productions such as Stranger Things and Game of Thrones. Below you can view the complete list:

SpongeBob SquarePants

My Hero Academia

game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Rick and Morty

The Flash

WWE Raw

Steven Universe

The Walking Dead

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that during the last few weeks some interesting news related to My Hero Academia Season 5 have arrived. Furthermore, just recently, a new line of My Hero Academia themed shirts has also been unveiled.