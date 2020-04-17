My Hero Academia conquers Hollywood: Zeno Robinson becomes Hawks in his profile photo

Share it:

My Hero Academia is the phenomenon of the moment for five years now, and it's no surprise to see new VIPs approaching the series as the days go by. Recently it was the turn of Zeno Robinson, American actor and voice actor passed from interpreting Hawks to literally become the winged hero.

The 26-year-old Californian got one of his first roles in Hollywood thanks to the horror Paradise Beach, and he later started dubbing American cartoon characters (Ben 10, Spider-man, LEGO Star Wars) and anime (Charlotte, One-Punch Man). After several years of apprenticeship Funimation offered the young man the role of Hawks, the winged hero of My Hero Academia, and apparently the actor definitely appreciated the offer.

His new profile photo in fact, visible at the bottom of the article and made by the fan Komaeda Hours, portrays him in the classic relaxed pose shown by hero number 2 during the discussion with Endeavor. This is certainly not the first appreciation of a VIP for the series, you will remember that a few days ago the rapper Megan The Stallion expressed his love for My Hero Academia, in a similar way to that done several months ago by pop star Katy Perry.

