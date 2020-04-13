My Hero Academia: clues about Toga's plan were already there years ago

Share it:

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia you will undoubtedly remember the events of the third season, and in particular the plot twist of episode 16 starring the young villain Himiko Toga. What if we told you that you could unmask the girl's plan before it was revealed?

An anime fan recently shared an important clue on Reddit shown in episode 15 of the anime, and particularly during the meeting between the students of Shiketsu High School and those of Yuei. During a discussion with Todoroki in fact, the student Inasa Yoarashi violently bangs his head against the ground to apologize, ending up bleeding profusely from the forehead. As you can see at the bottom, the classmate Camie Utsushimi she seems almost attracted to the wound, and even exclaims: "Oh, blood".

Obviously it is not Camie who speaks but Toga, the affiliate of the Union of Villains on a mission to get closer to Midoriya. Shortly before the start of the exam for the provisional hero license, the young Camie is drugged and replaced by Himiko Toga, which thanks to its particular quirk takes on its appearance. The criminal is attracted to the blood, and in this particular scene she gives in to her instinct for a few seconds.

And what do you think of it? Did you notice it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you have not already done so, we suggest you take a look at the trailer of My Hero Academia 5 published a few days ago.