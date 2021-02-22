My Hero Academia, chapter 301 in color: the hexamandle show

Due to the grayscale tables it may happen that it becomes more complex to understand the dynamics of certain sequences, even more so if they are characterized by various elements. Speaking of which, here’s what happens when the chapters of My Hero Academia they come entirely colored.

The chapter of 301 of My Hero Academia told us about the origins of Dabi and the path he contributed to make the eldest son of Endeavor a dangerous villain. Psychologically abandoned by his father, who lost hope that his son might be able to overcome All Might, Toya so slowly he began to lose his mind due to lack of attention and for the envy towards Todoroki, a situation that soon led him to the most total madness.

The boys of Hexamandle so they ventured into the enterprise of to color the entire chapter 301 of My Hero Academia, the same that you can find through the link to the source. Through a skilful use of colors, the group was able to emphasize the feelings and emotions of the characters, ideal for reviewing the events of the last episode.

But speaking of the last implications of the story, did you know that Kohei Horikoshi is having fun with these chapters with a strong dramatic component? And you, instead, what do you think of this entirely color variant of the aforementioned chapter, do you like them? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.