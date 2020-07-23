My Hero Academia: Chapter 278 shows the real strength of Gigantomachia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chapter 277 of My Hero Academia had anticipated a memorable clash between two giants and today, a few days after the release of the new issue, we can finally sum up and express ourselves on the real power of gigantomachia. Tomura Shigaraki's follower seems to be unbeatable, but is it really so?

In the final pages of chapter 277, fans watched the desperate attempt to Mt. Lady, who after using his Quirk tried to block the giant's way. Many wondered how the fight would end, and Chapter 278 took very little to clarify the situation.

Gigantomachia is literally a machine, and not even the heroin's exceptional strength was enough to create any villain problem. Machia was not only able to easily get rid of the opponent, but during his advance he didn't even pay the slightest attention to the other Pro Heroes, coming together to slow him down. Fortunately, the giant did not pose the problem of eliminating the heroes, since his only interest is to be reunited with Tomura Shigaraki.

Unlike heroes or villains, Gigantomachy does not activate Quirk on command, as it has been genetically modified to maintain this shape, and consequently it is impossible to catch it with the look down. As if that wasn't enough, four members of the Union of Villains (Dabi, Toga, Spinner and Mr. Compress) are sitting on the shoulders of the giant, ready to eliminate anyone who tries to get closer.

In this situation it is apparently impossible to be able to knock out the giant, since in terms of brute force there seems to be no hero capable of dealing with it. Momo Yaoyorozu however seems to have a ready plan, and in the next chapter of My Hero Academia we will see the result of his efforts.

And what do you think of it? Who could defeat Machia? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!