My Hero Academia: chapter 277 anticipates the clash between two "heavyweights"

Waiting for the release of chapter 278 of My Hero Academia, arriving in just under two weeks, fans are continuing to think about the possible outcome of one of the battles started in chapter 277. In addition to Tomura Shigaraki in fact, Pro Heroes have another big problem to deal with.

The villain leader is temporarily busy in the clash with Endeavor, launched again in defense of the owner of One for All. With the help of Bakugo, Gran Torino, Eraserhead and others, the heroes seem to be able to resist, but the situation could get complicated at any moment.

But the problems don't stop there, since on the other side he recently woke up gigantomachia, one of the strongest (if not the strongest) villains ever. Machia was called up by Shigaraki during chapter 273, and assisted Himiko Toga in the battle against heroes. In the last chapter, the colossus was temporarily blocked by Mount Lady, the heroine number 23 in the ranking.

Gigantomachia's strength and speed are vastly superior to that of his opponent and, considering how many heroes are risking their lives in the last chapters, Mount Lady is not necessarily able to get out of it in one piece. The clash will presumably be shown in chapter 278.

And what do you think of it? Mount Lady has a chance? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!