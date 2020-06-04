My Hero Academia: chapter 273 is a bloodbath, can Endeavor save heroes?

Share it:

Chapter 273 of My Hero Academia staged a real massacre, and with the heroes on the ropes and several villains now completely insane, to save the situation, the hero number one will have to think about it once again. But what are Endeavor's real chances of victory?

In the second half of chapter 273, the Pro Heroes are attacked by a furious Himiko Toga, firmly convinced that Comrade Twice's death is their work. While the antagonist starts his death dance, killing or seriously injuring his enemies, Shigaraki awakens Gigantomachia, which comes out of the rubble and prepares to complete the work.

With the heroes on the ropes, Endeavor has to intervene, and the last page of the chapter shows the hero number one attacking Tomura Shigaraki with his head down. Villain Union leader greets his enemy by saying "Number one. I'm glad to see you again"and is preparing to fight back. The difference in strength between the two is considerable, and fans continue to wonder what the hero's real chances of victory are.

Tomura Shigaraki inherited the powers of All for One, and is slowly recovering its energies. Given the gap between the Quirks, it is difficult to imagine a reality in which Endeavor manages to defeat his opponent, just as it seems really unlikely that someone could save the hero in case he were to fall to the mat.

And what do you think of it? Will Endeavor survive? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!