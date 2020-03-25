Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Chapter 266 has unveiled Tokoyami's mammoth power

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kohei Horikoshi has studied the latest events of My Hero Academia with skill and attention, especially now that the spotlight is all on the action. The two factions are ready to battle each other relentlessly, at the cost of highlighting both sides of justice.

The great battle between Hero and Villain is gaining ever more majestic proportions, with a sensational deployment of forces to say the least to try to block any initiative of the Paranormal Liberation Front. If it hadn't been for Hawks, who put everything in jeopardy to succeed, the plan would never have been successful.

However, on the main front the Heroes had to challenge the would-be hero Tokoyami which, thanks to its quirk, is fundamental in the mission. The latter, in particular, has significantly increased its powers thanks to the internship under Hawks' wing. Furthermore, in the last chapter of My Hero Academia, Tokoyami was able to show readers and Pro Heroes the results of his training by unleashing the new Dark Shadow technique towards Re-Right, Ragnarock. In the move in question, Dark Shadow takes on proportions and a majestic power, capable of even cornering the former leader of the Liberation Army.

An incredible technique that justifies the choice of heroes to bring even the Tokoyami student to the front line. And to you, however, what do you think of the new technique? Let us know with a comment below.

