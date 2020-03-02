My Hero Academia chapter 262: Mirko is the strongest heroine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kohei Horikoshi has included a huge number of characters in My Hero Academia. Some are simple civilians, often marginal, others instead belong to the important ranks of Japanese heroes and continue to stand out one after the other in the various narrative arcs. And at this juncture the author has decided to give the stage to Mirko.

Chapter 262 of My Hero Academia was staged yesterday on Weekly Shonen Jump and MangaPlus and allowed us to take a look at the qualities of the rabbit heroine. However, the weekly story prepared by Horikoshi starts with a small update on Crust's situation. The top 6 hero is indeed struggling with a High End nomu who, inflating, continues to push him back into the corridor, separating him from Mirko.

In the laboratory, Dr. Garaki explains the functioning of the nomu and the various classes: low, medium, high are the three normal types, while the High End are nomu almost impossible to produce without the aid of the quirk of All for One and they are on a completely different level. However, they need several runs in. Aware of the danger, the nefarious scientist tries to increase the pace of the recovery of Shigaraki, still 71% of his forces.

Thanks to the ears resulting from his quirk, Mirko senses the presence of the doctor nearby. However, he must first face the high end nomu in front of him, avoiding attacks and using his powerful legs to make devastating attacks. Unfortunately in the fight he loses an arm due to the quirk of one of the nomu. The latter, however, is the first to suffer the fury of the heroine who with one kick manages to take his head off. The fight makes it clear why Mirko has climbed the ranks to fifth position among Japan's strongest heroes.

Mirko she always lives as if every day was the last to die without regrets, but she is determined not to perish against that horde of zombies. Meanwhile, at the headquarters of the Front, Skeptic runs through the rooms cursing Bubaigawara: he has discovered that Hawks was a spy and warns everyone of the attack of the heroes. What will happen in My Hero Academia 263?